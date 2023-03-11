Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 4,968 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,968 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Jabil were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Jabil by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000,000 after acquiring an additional 127,736 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Jabil by 2.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,331,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,949,000 after purchasing an additional 85,540 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Jabil by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,772,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,170,000 after buying an additional 36,447 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Jabil by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,063,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,056,000 after buying an additional 82,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Jabil by 230.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JBL opened at $81.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $85.70.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 40.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.64%.

In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 20,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $1,425,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,838,495.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 20,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $1,425,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,838,495.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,633 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $345,251.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,418,971.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,562 shares of company stock valued at $15,294,991 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

