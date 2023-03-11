Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Yum China from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Yum China from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Yum China Price Performance

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $58.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 55.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.62. Yum China has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $63.06.

Yum China Increases Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $745,356.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,243,348.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $745,356.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,243,348.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $663,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in Yum China by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 250,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after buying an additional 146,410 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Yum China by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Yum China by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Yum China by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 407,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after buying an additional 20,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Further Reading

