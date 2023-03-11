Christopher K. Murray Sells 1,875 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) insider Christopher K. Murray sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $85,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,747.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $42.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.28 and its 200 day moving average is $51.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.70. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.82 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $38.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.52 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 273.24% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

BPMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. SVB Securities reduced their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 50.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 717.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company, which engages in the invention of medicines for people with cancer and blood disorders. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

