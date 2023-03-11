Sharp Laura Ingle Sells 500 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Stock

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $46,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $232,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Sharp Laura Ingle also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 3rd, Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of Ingles Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $46,040.00.
- On Friday, December 9th, Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of Ingles Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.71, for a total value of $201,420.00.
NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $91.89 on Friday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a one year low of $78.32 and a one year high of $102.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.67.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 8.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 169.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 83,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 52,346 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.82% of the company’s stock.
Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products consist of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, beauty, and cosmetic products.
