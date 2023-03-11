Peter M. Carlson Sells 12,056 Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Stock

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 12,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $51,117.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 534,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,796. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

MiMedx Group Stock Down 3.8 %

MiMedx Group stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $5.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average is $3.40.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $74.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.31 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDXG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in MiMedx Group by 311.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 9,160 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in MiMedx Group by 11.7% during the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,025,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 107,550 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 150.2% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 96,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 58,176 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in MiMedx Group by 129.7% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 622,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 351,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,564,000. Institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MDXG shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

