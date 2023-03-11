Stephen Furlong Sells 11,079 Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) CFO Stephen Furlong sold 11,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $50,852.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,542.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Stephen Furlong also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Neuronetics alerts:

On Tuesday, February 14th, Stephen Furlong sold 12,403 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $69,208.74.

On Tuesday, February 7th, Stephen Furlong sold 5,584 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $33,448.16.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Stephen Furlong sold 16,050 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $98,386.50.

Neuronetics Trading Down 9.7 %

Neuronetics stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Neuronetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

STIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Neuronetics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 776.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Neuronetics during the second quarter worth about $35,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neuronetics

(Get Rating)

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.