James Joseph Iv Kilroy Purchases 2,400 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Stock

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) Director James Joseph Iv Kilroy bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.02 per share, with a total value of $45,648.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,951.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

James Joseph Iv Kilroy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, James Joseph Iv Kilroy purchased 10,000 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.27 per share, for a total transaction of $192,700.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of HR opened at $18.44 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $32.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 167.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,127.38%.

Several equities analysts have commented on HR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 483.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 98.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

