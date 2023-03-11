CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CIR. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of CIRCOR International in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of CIRCOR International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CIRCOR International from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.
CIRCOR International Stock Down 6.0 %
Shares of CIR opened at $26.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.65. CIRCOR International has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $29.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.
CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.
