CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CIR. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of CIRCOR International in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of CIRCOR International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CIRCOR International from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Shares of CIR opened at $26.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.65. CIRCOR International has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $29.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 453.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 69,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 29,550 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 24.1% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,419,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,405,000 after acquiring an additional 275,749 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 3.5% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 74,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 30.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 669,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,046,000 after purchasing an additional 157,018 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

