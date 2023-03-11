Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Sunday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $245.36.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $213.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $196.61 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.65.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.40%.

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $9,071,056.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,820.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,350 shares of company stock valued at $25,301,670. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,256,000 after buying an additional 6,763,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $531,416,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 325.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,265,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,146,000 after acquiring an additional 967,534 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,010,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $733,450,000 after acquiring an additional 856,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,051,049,000 after purchasing an additional 822,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

