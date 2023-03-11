George Boyan Buys 2,150 Shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Stock

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) CFO George Boyan bought 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.29 per share, for a total transaction of $54,373.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,027.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

George Boyan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

On Thursday, January 19th, George Boyan purchased 500 shares of Unity Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $13,000.00.

Unity Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of UNTY stock opened at $24.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $256.79 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

Unity Bancorp Increases Dividend

Unity Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UNTY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 35.35%. The company had revenue of $26.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.60 million. Analysts expect that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 197.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 13.0% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 894,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,682,000 after purchasing an additional 102,972 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on UNTY. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Unity Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Unity Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

About Unity Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.