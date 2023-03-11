Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Gap Down to $19.70

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.70, but opened at $19.00. Kanzhun shares last traded at $19.38, with a volume of 334,156 shares traded.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.22 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.68.
Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.
