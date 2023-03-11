Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Gap Down to $19.70

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.70, but opened at $19.00. Kanzhun shares last traded at $19.38, with a volume of 334,156 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Kanzhun Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.22 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kanzhun

About Kanzhun

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Kanzhun in the third quarter worth $38,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Kanzhun in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Kanzhun by 423.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Kanzhun in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

