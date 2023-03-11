Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to Issue $1.08 Quarterly Dividend

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 1.08 per share by the retailer on Saturday, June 10th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th.

Target has raised its dividend by an average of 24.7% annually over the last three years. Target has a payout ratio of 40.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Target to earn $10.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.9%.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Down 1.5 %

Target stock opened at $158.18 on Friday. Target has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $72.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $725,870,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,731,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Target by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $530,570,000 after buying an additional 269,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Target by 668.2% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 265,572 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,581,000 after buying an additional 231,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.