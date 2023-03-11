Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 22nd

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.27 per share on Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd.

Philip Morris International has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Philip Morris International has a dividend payout ratio of 74.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Philip Morris International to earn $6.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.4%.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PM opened at $98.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $152.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $109.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $2,036,892.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,525.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Philip Morris International news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,057,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $2,036,892.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,525.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Philip Morris International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PM. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 54.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 620.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Societe Generale began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.73.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

