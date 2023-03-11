abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc (APEO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2023

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc (LON:APEOGet Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust’s previous dividend of $3.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

LON APEO opened at GBX 451 ($5.42) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £693.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 484.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 452.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 429.43. abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 365 ($4.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 554 ($6.66).

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in technology, healthcare, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, oil and gas services, financials, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe.

