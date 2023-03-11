Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHMI opened at $5.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.08. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $8.33. The company has a market cap of $138.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 136.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

