PaxMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD) CEO Sells $47,299.62 in Stock

PaxMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD – Get Rating) CEO Howard J. Weisman sold 32,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $47,299.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,886.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PXMD opened at $1.65 on Friday. PaxMedica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $10.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXMD. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of PaxMedica by 438.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 27,198 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PaxMedica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in PaxMedica in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

PaxMedica, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-purinergic drug therapies (APT) for the treatment of disorders with intractable neurologic symptoms. The company's lead product candidate is PAX-101, an intravenous formulation of suramin for various indications, including autism spectrum disorder, myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome, long COVID-19 syndrome, and human African trypanosomiasis (HAT).

