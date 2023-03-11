Matthew C. Kapusta Sells 2,521 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $53,924.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 468,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,026,412.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
uniQure Trading Down 5.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $19.17 on Friday. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.15.
uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.04. uniQure had a negative net margin of 119.07% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. The firm had revenue of $102.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.37 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that uniQure will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on QURE. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of uniQure from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of uniQure from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.44.
uniQure NV engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
