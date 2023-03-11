Matthew C. Kapusta Sells 2,521 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $53,924.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 468,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,026,412.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

uniQure Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $19.17 on Friday. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.15.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.04. uniQure had a negative net margin of 119.07% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. The firm had revenue of $102.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.37 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that uniQure will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QURE. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in uniQure by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 508,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,518,000 after acquiring an additional 181,791 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Sonic GP LLC purchased a new stake in uniQure during the fourth quarter worth about $1,134,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in uniQure by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 114,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QURE. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of uniQure from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of uniQure from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.44.

uniQure NV engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

