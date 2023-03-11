Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC) CEO Matthew D. Kaplan Buys 5,020 Shares

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) CEO Matthew D. Kaplan bought 5,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $45,832.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,092.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Great Elm Capital Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GECC opened at $9.27 on Friday. Great Elm Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $15.66. The stock has a market cap of $42.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average is $9.70.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Great Elm Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 63.79%. The business had revenue of $7.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 million. Equities research analysts predict that Great Elm Capital Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Great Elm Capital Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Elm Capital

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -64.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Great Elm Capital by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital during the first quarter worth $31,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital during the second quarter worth $193,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Great Elm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Great Elm Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. 41.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.

