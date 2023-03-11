Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.40-3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.60.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $56.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.48. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.