Yancoal Australia Ltd (YAL) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.70 on April 27th

Yancoal Australia Ltd (ASX:YAL – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, March 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from Yancoal Australia’s previous final dividend of $0.21.
Yancoal Australia Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38.
Yancoal Australia Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Yancoal Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yancoal Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.