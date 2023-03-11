WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target Increased to C$201.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Desjardins from C$186.00 to C$201.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WSPOF. TD Securities lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$176.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$176.00 to C$183.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$184.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

WSP Global Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of WSPOF opened at $127.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.65. WSP Global has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $136.57.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

