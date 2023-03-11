Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Shawcor Stock Up 6.5 %

Shawcor stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. Shawcor has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $11.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.49.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

