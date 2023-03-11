Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, a drop of 76.2% from the February 13th total of 344,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 68,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 27,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCU opened at $16.07 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.13 and a fifty-two week high of $18.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.08.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.