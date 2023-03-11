AerCap (NYSE:AER) Sees Large Volume Increase

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,934,920 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the previous session’s volume of 829,346 shares.The stock last traded at $58.97 and had previously closed at $59.98.
A number of brokerages have commented on AER. Susquehanna boosted their target price on AerCap from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on AerCap from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.29.
The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AerCap by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,797,000 after purchasing an additional 140,800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in AerCap by 589.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 35,377 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $745,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AerCap by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.
AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. It also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
