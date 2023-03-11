Insider Selling: Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) COO Sells $256,088.00 in Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) COO Thomas Carter sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total value of $256,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,643,111.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 9th, Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total value of $1,831,800.00.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

NXST stock opened at $165.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.84. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.01 and a 1 year high of $217.76.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.36%.

NXST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zeno Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,970,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,000,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 130,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,271,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 340.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 7,090 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 18.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Further Reading

