Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Price Target Cut to C$6.25 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HZNOF. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Dexterra Group Trading Down 9.2 %

OTCMKTS HZNOF opened at $3.83 on Friday. Dexterra Group has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $6.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average of $4.11.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group, Inc engages in the provision of industrial, commercial, and residential products and services. It operates through the Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodation and Forestry. The Facilities Management segment includes activities relating to the operation and maintenance of property, buildings and infrastructure.

