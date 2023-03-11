Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Jefferies Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Jefferies Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.75.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of JEF stock opened at $33.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.16 and a 200-day moving average of $35.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.42. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $40.80.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 8.34%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 155.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

