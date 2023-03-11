Insider Selling: Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) CMO Sells 4,069 Shares of Stock

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) CMO Allen Yang sold 4,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $127,847.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 74,458 shares in the company, valued at $2,339,470.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Allen Yang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 19th, Allen Yang sold 3,737 shares of Xencor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $100,899.00.

Xencor Price Performance

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $26.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.00. Xencor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $38.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $21.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.24 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 33.53%. Xencor’s quarterly revenue was down 86.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XNCR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Xencor from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen began coverage on Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xencor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Xencor by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Xencor by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Xencor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Xencor by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xencor by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

See Also

