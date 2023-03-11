NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NUVA. Truist Financial cut NuVasive from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $52.50 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of NuVasive from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of NuVasive from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of NuVasive from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.77.

NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $40.05 on Friday. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $35.17 and a 52-week high of $60.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 56.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05.

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $305.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.01 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NuVasive will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in NuVasive by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,823 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in NuVasive by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NuVasive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in NuVasive by 40.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,194 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 17,640 shares in the last quarter.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

