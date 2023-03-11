First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $99.30

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $99.30 and last traded at $103.55, with a volume of 1108653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FRC. StockNews.com upgraded First Republic Bank to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on First Republic Bank from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.90.

First Republic Bank Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.06. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 13.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Republic Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRC. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Featured Stories

