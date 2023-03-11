Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised Umpqua from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Umpqua Stock Performance

Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.31. Umpqua has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $21.50.

Umpqua Dividend Announcement

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $387.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.20 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Umpqua will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.19%.

Institutional Trading of Umpqua

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Umpqua by 65.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Umpqua by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Umpqua by 38.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

