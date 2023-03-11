Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $105.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $96.00.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna cut Allegiant Travel from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.75.
Allegiant Travel Stock Performance
Shares of ALGT opened at $96.06 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $62.94 and a 52 week high of $176.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,067.45 and a beta of 1.61.
Insider Buying and Selling at Allegiant Travel
Institutional Trading of Allegiant Travel
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 61.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 310.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 770.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 508.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.
About Allegiant Travel
Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.
