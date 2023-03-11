Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $105.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $96.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna cut Allegiant Travel from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.75.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

Shares of ALGT opened at $96.06 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $62.94 and a 52 week high of $176.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,067.45 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegiant Travel

Institutional Trading of Allegiant Travel

In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $86,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,903.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 7,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total value of $706,369.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,348.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $86,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,903.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,439 shares of company stock valued at $984,461 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 61.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 310.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 770.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 508.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Featured Stories

