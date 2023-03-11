Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

COLB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a hold rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Columbia Banking System Trading Down 3.2 %

COLB opened at $23.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.77. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $22.76 and a 1-year high of $36.04. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 33.55%. The business had revenue of $203.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 203.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, digital banking, personal loans, home loans, foreign currency, professional banking, treasury management, merchant card services, international banking, financial services, private banking, and trust and investment services.

