Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Cardiovascular Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

CSII opened at $19.58 on Friday. Cardiovascular Systems has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.58 million, a P/E ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems ( NASDAQ:CSII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.39% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $61.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSII. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Performa Ltd US LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

