Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DIN. Raymond James cut shares of Dine Brands Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.50.
Dine Brands Global Price Performance
Shares of DIN stock opened at $67.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.47. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $61.03 and a one year high of $82.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.87.
Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is 41.30%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,730,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,801,000 after buying an additional 14,212 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 224,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,499,000 after acquiring an additional 128,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.
Dine Brands Global Company Profile
Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.
Read More
