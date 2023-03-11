Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DIN. Raymond James cut shares of Dine Brands Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.50.

Dine Brands Global Price Performance

Shares of DIN stock opened at $67.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.47. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $61.03 and a one year high of $82.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.87.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 34.24%. The company had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is 41.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,730,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,801,000 after buying an additional 14,212 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 224,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,499,000 after acquiring an additional 128,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

