Aavegotchi Price Down 21.2% This Week (GHST)

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. One Aavegotchi token can currently be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00005538 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar. Aavegotchi has a market cap of $50.36 million and approximately $22.60 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.77 or 0.00430462 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,865.14 or 0.29096368 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Aavegotchi Token Profile

Aavegotchi launched on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 46,860,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,096,312 tokens. The Reddit community for Aavegotchi is https://reddit.com/r/aavegotchi. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi. Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community.

Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families.

Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting.

Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value.”

Buying and Selling Aavegotchi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aavegotchi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aavegotchi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

