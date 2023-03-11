Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMRE. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Costamare from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Costamare from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Shares of Costamare stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Costamare has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $18.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMRE. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Costamare by 840.4% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113,399 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,888,662 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costamare by 99.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,380,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,529,000 after acquiring an additional 689,704 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 5.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,211,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,540,000 after purchasing an additional 401,182 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costamare during the first quarter worth $3,661,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Costamare by 9.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,384,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,851,000 after purchasing an additional 197,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of containerships chartering. It operates through the following segments: Container Vessels, Dry Bulk Vessels, and Other. The Container Vessels segment consists of transportation of containerized products through ownership and trading of container vessels.

