FlatQube (QUBE) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $41.41 Million

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. One FlatQube token can currently be purchased for $1.95 or 0.00009647 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, FlatQube has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. FlatQube has a market cap of $41.41 million and approximately $8,962.49 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

FlatQube Token Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 2.24573127 USD and is up 0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $9,395.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlatQube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlatQube using one of the exchanges listed above.

