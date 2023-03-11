Beta Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.93 Million (BETA)

Beta Finance (BETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. Beta Finance has a market capitalization of $50.99 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beta Finance token can now be bought for $0.0788 or 0.00000391 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Beta Finance has traded down 18.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.77 or 0.00430462 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,865.14 or 0.29096368 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About Beta Finance

Beta Finance launched on October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,969,697 tokens. The official message board for Beta Finance is medium.com/beta-finance. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org.

Buying and Selling Beta Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

