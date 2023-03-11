Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $14.43 Million

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. Santos FC Fan Token has a total market cap of $18.67 million and $14.43 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Santos FC Fan Token has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. One Santos FC Fan Token token can now be bought for about $4.10 or 0.00020352 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Santos FC Fan Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.77 or 0.00430462 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,865.14 or 0.29096368 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Santos FC Fan Token Profile

Santos FC Fan Token’s launch date was November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Santos FC Fan Token is www.santosfc.com.br.

Buying and Selling Santos FC Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Santos FC Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Santos FC Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Santos FC Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Santos FC Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Santos FC Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.