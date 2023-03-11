Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,722,859 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 727,252 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.13% of Shell worth $235,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $2,090,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHEL stock opened at $60.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $217.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.65. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $62.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 20.14%.

SHEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($34.87) to GBX 2,950 ($35.47) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($34.87) to GBX 3,000 ($36.08) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.20) to GBX 2,987 ($35.92) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,528.38.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

