The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,462,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,175,837 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $242,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Williams Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.82.

Williams Companies Stock Down 1.8 %

Williams Companies stock opened at $28.90 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.30 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.19%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

