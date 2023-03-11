Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,275,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,399 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.42% of Activision Blizzard worth $243,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATVI. Morgan Stanley raised Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, December 9th. MKM Partners raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.07.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $77.97 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $81.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

