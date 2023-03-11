Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,046,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,561 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.62% of Essex Property Trust worth $253,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESS. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ESS shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.15.

Essex Property Trust Stock Down 6.7 %

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $211.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.24 and a 52 week high of $363.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 140.13%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

