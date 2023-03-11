Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 48,831 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,811,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,831 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.10% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $253,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 93.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on ARE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 8.7 %

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 388,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,306,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 337,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,553,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 388,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,306,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,599 shares of company stock worth $6,406,659. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARE opened at $126.80 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.13 and a fifty-two week high of $206.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.37.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($1.82). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $670.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 154.63%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

