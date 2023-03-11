Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 730,736 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,143,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 730,736 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Amgen were worth $257,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 24.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,168,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,223 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,778,000 after purchasing an additional 94,565 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,097,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,374,419,000 after purchasing an additional 75,721 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 2,779,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $676,245,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,462,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,958,000 after purchasing an additional 37,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $227.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $249.26 and its 200 day moving average is $255.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.30 and a 52-week high of $296.67.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.06.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

