Putnam Investments LLC Trims Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cummins by 22.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,756,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,939,000 after buying an additional 691,053 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,142,000 after buying an additional 173,139 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Cummins by 0.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,082,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,873,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cummins by 48.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,033,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,878,000 after buying an additional 666,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Cummins by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,634,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,277,000 after buying an additional 15,929 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total value of $1,397,963.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total value of $1,397,963.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total value of $1,524,523.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,151,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE CMI opened at $241.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $261.91.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.75.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Stories

