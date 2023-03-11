Putnam Investments LLC Sells 945 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,025,000 after buying an additional 52,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,125,000 after buying an additional 32,550 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 413,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,597,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,768,000 after buying an additional 7,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 284,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,558,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.91, for a total value of $1,238,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,268.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total value of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.91, for a total transaction of $1,238,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,268.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,724. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

NYSE FDS opened at $395.63 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $345.92 and a 52 week high of $474.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $419.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $424.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The firm had revenue of $504.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.88 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 32.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $450.14.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Stories

