MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Bought by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,305 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of MP Materials worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 60.5% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 215.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 169.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MP Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MP opened at $29.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.92. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $60.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a current ratio of 13.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at MP Materials

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.31.

In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 100,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $3,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,469 shares in the company, valued at $35,701,890.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

