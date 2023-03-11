AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,344 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 38.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 81.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1,760.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $65,189.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,765,659.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total value of $889,888.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,820.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $65,189.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,765,659.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,664 shares of company stock valued at $10,961,065. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AmerisourceBergen Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.08.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $149.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.91. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $135.14 and a 1-year high of $174.63.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $62.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.